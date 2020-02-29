Today’s Carte Blanche looks at some ways that highlight how to say that a certain someone is special to you.
To honor the newest addition to a family, a decorative pillow with baby’s name is a colorful and sweet accent in any nursery. For grownups, you can carry a unique reminder of someone with you by wearing a pendant with his or her fingerprint or thumbprint, made using a special kit. Both are available at Caroline & Company.
These are just some of the imaginative and thoughtful gifts available from participating Carte Blanche merchants. Shopping locally gives you the opportunity to choose from an array of gift items that will bring smiles to faces.
FINGERPRINT PENDANT KIT | Silver $70 - Gold $100
These pendants are a way to mark a special relationship, capturing the fingerprint or thumbprint of your loved one in a piece of jewelry or keepsake that you can keep with you at all times.
PERSONALIZEDD PILLOWS | $37
These pillows will look perfect in baby’s nursery.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263