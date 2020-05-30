Have you become a gourmet chef during quarantine? Even if you haven’t, you’ve probably been cooking a lot more at home. Now you can upgrade your culinary game even more with Oyster Beds.
We have a full-size Oyster Bed with 12 individual cooking wells and a smaller version with six wells. These are perfect for preparing charbroiled oysters for your family and friends! Many people also get creative with them, turning out delicious dishes made with seafood, poultry and even vegetables!
Both beds include a reservoir to hold juices, garnishes and sauces, or to cook larger pieces of food. The large bed also comes with a burlap bag, cooking brochure and seasoning packet. Time to get cooking!
Caroline & Co. is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Customers may shop in store, online or over the phone. Curbside pickup remains available. The store is at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. For more information, call 337-984-3263 or visit www.carolineandco.com.