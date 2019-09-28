Fall is a sweet spot in south Louisiana. A reprieve from the summer heat revitalizes us. Just a drop of a few degrees makes outdoors activities more appealing. While days are getting shorter, there’s still time for walking and playing outdoors after school and work before the sun sets. Light breezes bring anticipation of favorite holidays approaching. In our homes, we move towards the décor that brings comfort in winter – candles, warm colors in the table settings, and rustic throws. We can add a note of thanks to our front door decorations. A platter decorated with a turkey design can be on display, rather than waiting for the big day to make a grand entrance. Acadiana merchants can help Acadiana make the best of fall. Check out Carte Blanche finds this week.
HAPPY FALL DOOR HANGER | $33
It’s Fall Y’all! This adorable decorative door hanger is a great addition to your outdoor fall decor!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | (337) 984-3263
HAPPY THANKSGIVING PLATTER | $53
This platter is one of our favorite fall items. The water color turkey platter can be put on a stand to display its colorful design or used to serve food and share Thanksgiving dinner!
