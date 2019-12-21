The countdown to Christmas is getting serious! It’s time to wrap up holiday gift shopping. Check out these finds from Carte Blanche merchants for last-minute gifts from local businesses. The perfect gift may be a peapod necklace for a special someone (each pea represents someone special to them) or a fun game for the whole family to play indoors on a chilly day. Or it may be one of the many other gift items these merchants offer. And, to keep the holiday preparations from being too hectic, Graze Acadiana is ready to help with an assortment of boxes and platters of goodies for any size gathering.
GIFT BOXES | $42-$280 GRAZE ACADIANA
Ring in the New Year with Graze Acadiana. Boxes and platters ranging from $42-$280. Reserve yours today at www.grazeacadiana.com
1507-B Kaliste Saloom Road
www.grazeacadiana.com | 337-366-1507
Facebook.com/grazeacadianalove/
GOLF POOL GAME | $99
Get the whole gang in on the fun of our Golf Pool Special — an exciting family game that combines the challenge of golf with the game of pool. Perfect for beginners and experts alike! Just roll out the green mat (similar to that of traditional pool table tops) in the den, finished basement, or any level surface indoors. Attach the rails along the edges, and take turns putting the balls into the pockets. It’s that easy!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
PEAPOD NECKLACES | $53 - $59
The peas in your pod represent children, friends, or family members. Handwoven with precious medals and genuine freshwater pearls. Handmade in the USA.
