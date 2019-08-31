Geaux Cajuns! As University of Louisiana Lafayette students settle into the new school year, they revive the traditions of generations of students before them. The first home game for the Ragin’ Cajuns is around the corner – UL-Lafayette against Liberty University on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Cajun Field. A show of team spirit is required and echoes the cheers and chants of alumni throughout the years. Lightweight game day gear like this tank top from Caroline’s are perfect for the weather as football season begins.
GEAUX CAJUNS TANK TOP | $32
Bring the spirit and the style in this lightweight game day tee!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
Local loyalties also are expressed via collector’s items commemorating places people love in Acadiana such as hand-crafted plates with scenes from historic area churches, including the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelic.
HANDCRAFTED CATHEDRAL ST. JOHN HANDMADE DISH | $49
This handmade dish would make a great gift for a parishioner,
married couple, or someone who has special memories here.
(Also available St. Pius X and Our Lady of Fatima Churches)
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
Whether you wear your loyalties to the game or honor special anniversaries with memory-evoking mementos, area Acadiana merchants can help you find ways to make a statement of local ties.