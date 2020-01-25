A south Louisiana winter poses unique challenges. It’s warm one day, freezing the next. Sometimes, the weather shifts mid-day! Acadiana residents develop their own tricks for being ready for whatever the day brings. When you shop locally, you’ll find that retailers understand what weather challenges you’re facing. They know you want fabrics that help you keep warm, but also are lightweight and breathe so you don’t swelter inside a well-heated building. A Copper Pearl Swaddling Blanket is the right weight to wrap up an infant for this season. For all ages, layering is a time-honored winter fashion trick. For a finishing touch to your winter outfit, consider accessories like a trendy cowhide purse.
Check Carte Blanche in coming weeks for more glimpses into what Acadiana’s locally owned businesses have to offer.
COWHIDE CROSSBODY | $74
Carefully crafted with sleek style, this on trend bag will complete your winter outift!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
COPPER PEARL SWADDLE BLANKET | $28
Premium knit fabric is lightweight and breathable, with ideal softness stretch and durability to keep your little one cozy.
