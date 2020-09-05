floraltote

Vera Bradley Lunch Tote - $35 

Take lunch on the run with Vera Bradley's sustainably sourced ReActive Lunch Tote made of recycled plastic water bottles (5 go into every bag!). Its innovative water-repellent material is durable, lightweight and soft-sided for ease of packing ... and carrying. More designs and styles available!  

If your family is venturing out more often these days, you can carry everything you need in totes that are great for you and the environment.

Vera Bradley now offers a lunch tote made with five recycled plastic water bottles in each bag! Several designs are available, and each is made of water-repellent material that’s durable, lightweight and soft to making packing and carrying a breeze.

We also have the Vera Bradley ReActive Grand Backpack. A total of 24 recycled plastic water bottles go into each backpack. These lightweight and durable bags are designed to carry everything you need during the day, with stretchy pockets inside and out. You won’t know how you got along without it!

Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.

Vera Bradley Backpack - $115  

Go gently into the weekend or the long commute with the ReActive Grand Backpack. The same signature Vera Bradley functionality they're famous for is restyled in an innovative material sourced from recycled plastic water bottles (24 go into every pack!). It's lightweight, durable and water-repellent, and we designed it to stow everything you need throughout your day — from a padded laptop compartment to a handy trolley sleeve, even stretchy mesh pockets inside and out. You'll wonder how you got along without it! A small change can make a big difference. 

 

 

 

 

 

