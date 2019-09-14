Whatever you do, you might as well do it with flair. It’s not as hard as you may think to add some spice to your day with a splash of color or a customized design.
Let others settle for a brown bag lunch while you put your edibles in colorful, reusable containers that will keep hot food hot and cold food cold. Fuse function and form by choosing a customized gift such as a cutting board engraved with an initial – perfect to commemorate a wedding or anniversary. Step out with hard-to-miss stylish white booties or a bold pink dress. If you plan to wear it, set it on a table or give it away, Acadiana merchants can help you find a way to make a statement every day.
How do you add color & flair to your life? Send us photos of your favorite finds and we’ll share them across Acadiana!
BOOTIES | $46
These white booties are “made for walkin’!”
7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
S’NACK BY S’WELL | $28
S'nack by S’well offers stylish, sustainable, tote-able food containersfor eating on-the-go. Keeps food hot or cold longer.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
(337) 984-3263
INITIAL CUTTING BOARD | $49
These pre-engraved cutting boards make a meaningful gift for weddings, showers, and anniversaries!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | (337) 984-3263
MAGENTA DRESS | $58
This bubble short sleeve magenta dressis perfect for wedding season.
7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
GAME DAY BOXES | $42-$80
Kick off the season right with GAME DAY BOXES from Graze Acadiana!
These will surely score big whether you’re joining friends or just hanging out at home to cheer on your favorite team!
Boxes will include but are not limited to:
• 3-4 cheeses • 2-3 meats • Pepper jelly or stone-ground mustard
• Cornichons • Fresh fruits & dried fruits • 2-3 different varieties of nuts
• Game Day chocolate bark
Please note these boxes are catered to those that like a little more kick/spice on their plate.
GRAZE ACADIANA | 1507-B Kaliste Saloom Road
Facebook.com/grazeacadianalove/