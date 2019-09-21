Believe it or not, Monday, Sept. 23, is the long awaited first day of Autumn. A change of seasons can lift one’s mood – and a few small changes can highlight the freshness that comes with cooler temperatures and cool breezes.
Autumn leaves – and all the colors they come in, brown, tan, yellow, orange, and red – can add a seasonal emphasis for entertaining or for your wardrobe. For the Big Game, you’ll want a purse that meets stadium regulations, but clear doesn’t have to mean dull. Accessorize with trim that matches your outfit or your favorite scarf. Or maybe you or someone on your gift list is expecting something bigger than a change in season – a guide to greeting a new addition to your family may be the perfect gift.
How are you greeting autumn this year? Send your tips and special finds to us, and we’ll share them across Louisiana.
STORK ON THE STOOP BOX SET | $39.95
Stork on the Stoop is the perfect companion for your growing family. Build excitement and help ease the transition of welcoming a new brother or sister with this adorable picture book and plush toy set. This new book instructs the family to work together to prepare for the arrival of the new baby. Delivering expectant joy to all!
CAROLINE & COMPANY
www.carolineandco.com
CASPARI LACQUERED TRAYS AND FESTIVE NAPKINS | $6-$130
Fall Entertaining at its Finest!
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
STADIUM APPROVED CLEAR PURSE | $62
Do game day in style with this chic clear purse. Accessorize it with our many scarves or a colorful strap to go with your outfit! Many other styles available!
