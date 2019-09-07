September marks the end of the official travel season. School’s back in session and it’s easy to get caught up in routines and responsibilities.
It is important to make time for yourself, slow down and appreciate the changes this month brings. Enjoy a laid back afternoon in your Parish Ink Tee with close friends savoring broiled oysters, snacks and your favorite beverage or two. Just one reminder that in Acadiana the living is easy.
How are you taking time for yourself? Send us pictures of your favorite local finds, so we can share them across Acadiana!
Fall is right around the corner and we have lots of adorable fall decor like this cute fox! Come by our store to see what else we have or follow us on Instagram @carolineandco!
FALL FOX DOOR HANGER | $24
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
This creative cooking tool is pure genius! This small version of the oyster bed has 6 individual cooking wells and a perfectly sized reservoir to gather all the succulent juices, cook larger pieces of food, or store garnishes, sauces, etc.
LE PETITE OYSTER BED | $99
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
Your weekend can only get better in a comfy Parish Ink Tee! All locally made in Lafayette! Bonjour Gifts and Decor, in Broussard, now has Parish Ink products for Men, Women, Children and Babies.
PARISH INK TEES | $16 - $24
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor