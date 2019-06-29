Summer’s biggest event is nearly here – the Fourth of July! Area stores offer these ideas to give your Independence Day gatherings pizzazz! Whether you’re headed to a barbecue, a picnic or fireworks, there’s no reason to forgo style.
How are you celebrating summer this year? Send us your pictures, sporting your favorite local looks, so we can share them across Acadiana!
-- Shari
COPPER BUTTON DETAIL TOP | $44
This super cute top adds sass to your style! Pair with the matching shorts or some white denim!
HIGH WAISTED STRIPED SHORTS | $42
These shorts are super cute and the perfect high-waisted style!
7 CHICS BOUTIQUE
201 SettlersTrace Blvd., #2019
O-RING CARD CASE GOLD LEATHER | $55
Feel the freedom of this compact way to carry cards.
QUEEN BEE BEADED CLUTCH | $48
This basic black beaded clutch with a silver bee design stands out anywhere.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
FOUTA TURKISH TOWELS | $38
Fouta Turkish Towels are absorbent, fold up small, and take up very little space in your beach bag! Use them as a beach towel, tablecloth, picnic blanket or throw!
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor