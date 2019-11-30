Santa’s not the only one making a list! Now’s the time many people are making lists – gifts to buy, wish lists, shopping lists for holiday menus, guest lists, cards to send, and more.
Whether you’re shopping for young or old, for gifts or for party trays, Carte Blanche merchants are ready to help you check items off your list. Here’s a sampling of what they have available. For more possibilities, visit their stores or websites for plenty of fresh ideas.
JEWELRY BY JOYA! | $62 - $94
Spread Christmas joy with handmade jewelry by Joya! Beautiful pearls, labradorite and moonstones all set in sterling silver and 18kt gold overlay jewelry.
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR, 124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
337-330-4343
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
WOOD AND LEATHER HUMIDORS | $75 to $194
Beautiful wood and leather humidors for the cigar aficionados on your Christmas list.
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR, 124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
JON HART WEEKENDER BAG | $302 -$312
The Jon Hart Weekender bag is perfect for short weekend trips. Customize your bag by color and get your name or initials hot stamped on the leather. The Weekender features interior open pockets and a small exterior zippered pocket. Comes with detachable shoulder strap and leather handles. The deadline to order Jon Hart in time for Christmas is December 9.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
AIR FORT | $49.95
This instant play fort is fun for the whole family, just add air! Set up and clean up in seconds, the Air Fort is compatible with any standard box fan.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
CAHMERE WRAPS AND SCARVES | $24 - $95
Cashmere scarves and wraps make the ultimate gift.
Koi | 456A Heymann Blvd. | 337-237-5833
Facebook.com/Koi.lafayette.la | Instagram.com/Koi.lafayette
HOLIDAY PLATTER & BOXES
- BOXES: $42-$120 (2-12 GUESTS)
- PLATTERS: $194-$280 (15-30 GUESTS)
GRAZE ACADIANA | 1507-B Kaliste Saloom Road
Reserve your holiday platter today. The stress-free way to entertain this season. Graze Acadiana’s cheese & charcuterie platters have an assortment of curated cheeses, meats, nuts, dips, fruits, chocolates, dried fruits, and more. They will make a delicious and beautiful statement for all your celebrations. Just order in advance online, pickup in store, and enjoy!
www.grazeacadiana.com | 337-366-1507
Facebook.com/grazeacadianalove/