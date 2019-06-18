We launched “Carte Blanche” to celebrate local businesses and the unique products that they bring to our community.
There are so many talented artists and designers in the area, and Acadiana shops are proud to showcase their goods.
From jewelry to homeware and beyond, there’s a strong sense of Louisiana pride inside all these stores.
A little lagniappe goes a long way – so treat yourself to something special this summer!
Caroline & Company
113 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette
PRODUCT: Louisiana Plaque
DESCRIPTION: This Louisiana Plaque is made by Gold Moss Designs in Grand Prairie. It’s the perfect “local” accessory for any Louisiana home!
PRICE: $37
PRODUCT: Gold and Pearl Bracelet
DESCRIPTION: This Gold and Pearl Bracelet is created by Sacred Art Jewelry Design in Lafayette. It’s one of many custom pieces available at Caroline & Co.
PRICE: $46
Bonjour Gifts and Décor
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
PRODUCT: Louisiana Lagniappe Jellies and Jams
DESCRIPTION: Louisiana Lagniappe Jellies and Jams are ripe for picking! Great with biscuits, toast and cream cheese. Try the Pepper Jellies on chicken, fish or pork!
PRICE: $9.50
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
7 Chics Boutique
201 Settlers Trace Blvd. #2019, Lafayette
PRODUCT: Twist Knot Peplum Tank Top
DESCRIPTION: Want a twist on a classic tank? Come grab this chic sleeveless top in white, black, blush or rust!
PRICE: $34
PRODUCT: Cocktail Dress
DESCRIPTION: Also available in black, this stunning cocktail dress will make you the star of any event.
PRICE: $68