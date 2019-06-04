NOTE: This is the fifth installment of "Carte Blanche," a new feature that celebrates local businesses. Each week, we spotlight products sold at Acadiana shops and get to know local business owners.
It’s hard to believe that June’s already here – but we’re not complaining!
Celebrate your new summer routine by shopping local.
Stores around Acadiana are overflowing with fabulous finds for every taste, and now’s the perfect time to take advantage of great deals everywhere!
Readers, if you’d like us to feature your best “summer look” in The Advocate, send in a picture of something you’ve purchased locally – we’d love to show it off! Email sputerman@theadvocate.com!
Koi
456A Heymann Blvd.
PRODUCT: Mignon Faget Collection
DESCRIPTION: The Mignon Faget June Sale is going on now at Koi. Get 25% off the entire collection through June 10. Visit us in the Oil Center!
PRICE: $48.75 to $105
7 Chics Boutique
201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
PRODUCT: Two-piece Swimsuit
DESCRIPTION: With a bold color and a classic silhouette, this two-piece swimsuit is sure to bring the heat.
PRICE: $36 top; $30 bottom
PRODUCT: Light Denim Shorts
DESCRIPTION: These trendy, light bottoms with a frayed hem are not your ordinary denim shorts!
PRICE: $48
Caroline & Company
113 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette
PRODUCT: Cow Hide Purse
DESCRIPTION: Accessorize any summer outfit with this fabulous purse, and be sure to stand out from the crowd!
PRICE: $53
Product: Yochi Cuffs
DESCRIPTION: From the beach to backyard barbecues and beyond, these bracelets give new life to any summer look.
PRICE: $70 for tiger and butterflies; $64 for butterflies and dragonflies
Bonjour Gifts and Décor
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
PRODUCT: Beach Cover-ups
DESCRIPTION: Beach cover-ups are essential, and ours are oh-so stylish!
PRICE: $46 to $62
PRODUCT: Cool, Stylish Rompers
DESCRIPTION: These cool rompers are perfect for hot summer days.
PRICE: $46 to $58
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor