It’s hard to believe that June’s already here – but we’re not complaining!

Celebrate your new summer routine by shopping local.

Stores around Acadiana are overflowing with fabulous finds for every taste, and now’s the perfect time to take advantage of great deals everywhere!

Koi

 456A Heymann Blvd.

PRODUCT: Mignon Faget Collection

Koi is having a sale on its Mignon Faget collection.

DESCRIPTION: The Mignon Faget June Sale is going on now at Koi. Get 25% off the entire collection through June 10. Visit us in the Oil Center!

PRICE: $48.75 to $105

7 Chics Boutique

201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019

PRODUCT: Two-piece Swimsuit

This bikini can be found at 7 Chics.

DESCRIPTION: With a bold color and a classic silhouette, this two-piece swimsuit is sure to bring the heat.

PRICE: $36 top; $30 bottom

PRODUCT: Light Denim Shorts

Denim shorts at 7 Chics.

DESCRIPTION: These trendy, light bottoms with a frayed hem are  not your ordinary denim shorts!

PRICE: $48

Caroline & Company

113 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette

PRODUCT: Cow Hide Purse

This cow purse is at Caroline & Company.

DESCRIPTION: Accessorize any summer outfit with this fabulous purse, and be sure to stand out from the crowd!

PRICE: $53

Product: Yochi Cuffs

Bracelets at Caroline & Company.

DESCRIPTION: From the beach to backyard barbecues and beyond, these bracelets give new life to any summer look.

PRICE: $70 for tiger and butterflies; $64 for butterflies and dragonflies

Bonjour Gifts and Décor

124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard

PRODUCT: Beach Cover-ups

A selection of clothing at Bonjour.

DESCRIPTION: Beach cover-ups are essential, and ours are oh-so stylish!

PRICE: $46 to $62

PRODUCT: Cool, Stylish Rompers

A selection of clothing at Bonjour. 

DESCRIPTION: These cool rompers are perfect for hot summer days.

PRICE: $46 to $58

