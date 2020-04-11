Most of us are now avoiding public places as much as we can, but inevitably, there’s a need every now and then to go to the store, gas station or other business. And even once our lives return to normal, we’re all going to pay much more attention to what we touch and how we keep our hands clean. These products can help you stay safe and are available locally.
Both products are available at Caroline & Company, 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. Curbside hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Order online at www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263 to place your order.
Kooty Key, $9.99
This hand tool has a hook you can use to open doors, flush toilets or carry shopping bags. It also has a rubber tip you can use for ATM buttons, gas station pump keypads, check-out register keypads, elevator buttons and vending machine buttons. The Kooty Key is dishwasher safe!
Acadian Pride Hand Cleanser, $15
The locally-made, Acadian Pride Fragrance #1 scent, River Ranch, now comes in an 8 oz. hand cleanser. Ingredients include alcohol, water, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and fragrance.