Welcome guests Acadiana style! Hospitality is a hallmark of the South. Whatever the occasion, greeting guests with warmth and making their time in your home pleasant and memorable is an art. Details count – wonderful scents, wine perfectly chilled, beautiful tableware. Attention to the little things lets guests know they are special and indeed welcome.
How are you entertaining guests this summer? Send us your favorite local finds that convey hospitality to your summer guests, so we can share them across Acadiana!
This Louisiana shaped dish makes a unique centerpiece and is a great conversation starter for parties!
LOUISIANA PLATTER | Large $33, Small $22
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
Pop these Wine Freeze Glasses in the freezer to keep your wine chilled for hours!
HOST WINE FREEZE GLASSES | Set of 2 $27
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
Create a welcoming atmosphere with Nouvelle Candles, Diffusers and Room Sprays. They come in wonderful scents and beautiful containers, and are locally made in St. Francisville.
NOUVELLE CANDLES | $17-$49
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor