The Fourth of July weekend means that summer is in full swing. We’ve certainly been feeling the heat in Acadiana these last several days, but luckily we have the perfect items to stay cool.
A new favorite is a kids’ wearable neck fan. It’s adjustable for all sizes and is the perfect way to keep that cool breeze blowing when the kids are playing outside.
Corkcicle is known for its popular Canteen, and now they’ve released a sleek Sling that lets you carry all of your belongings in a stylish and lightweight bag. It’s big enough for the Canteen, money, keys and other basics, but small enough to grab and go.
Stay cool out there and remember to social distance and wear your mask!
Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.