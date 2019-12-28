As the beginning of 2020 approaches, many people feel joyful anticipation for the New Year and its promise of a fresh start. At the stroke of midnight, many people sing Auld Lang Syne –amoment to remember and cherish the best of the past.
Carte Blanche merchants offer accessories that can help you celebrate, whether you are hosting a gathering at your home or attending one of the many social events in Acadiana. Decorative wine stoppers are a novel way to cork unused wine and would make great hostess gifts. Festive New Year’s Eve themed cups are perfect for drinks of all kinds. And, Champagne themed earrings are a fun accessory wherever you spend the evening.
Carte Blanche merchants wish all a Happy New Year!
NEW YEARS EVE STYROFOAM CUPS | $8
These festive party cups are perfect for your toasts to the New Year!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd. www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE EARRING STUDS | $10
Ring in the New Year with these adorable stud earrings!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd. www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
LOUISIANA WINE STOPPERS BY JULIO DESIGNS | $29
Cheers to a New Year and New Adventures!
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR 124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor | 337-330-4343