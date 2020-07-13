weekendbag

Tie Dye Weekender Bag - Perfect "go-to" bag for kids, tweens and teens for a weekend getaway or a longer vacay.  $44 

 Provided photo

Summer is here and in full swing. Time to venture out for a vacation or a long weekend.

Caroline & Company has a weekender bag that's perfect for venturing out. Its tie-dye pattern fits a casual summer holiday.

Need to cool off? Corkcicle is known for its popular Canteens and perhaps the boldest look is the Luxe Leopard. It's available also in a hip tumbler and wine cup. 

Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.

sling1

Corkcicle Sling - Keep your pockets light, your hands free and your style on point with Sling - the sleekest solution to tote your necessities in style. $44.95   

  
View comments