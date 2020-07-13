Summer is here and in full swing. Time to venture out for a vacation or a long weekend.
Caroline & Company has a weekender bag that's perfect for venturing out. Its tie-dye pattern fits a casual summer holiday.
Need to cool off? Corkcicle is known for its popular Canteens and perhaps the boldest look is the Luxe Leopard. It's available also in a hip tumbler and wine cup.
Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.