Wearable fan: $40

Blast away the heat with this wearable wireless fan. This product features hands-free design, battery life up to 7 hours, powerful yet quiet, easy charging with included USB cable, adjustable fan speed and flexible arms.

The heat is on and as we know here in south Louisiana, it won’t let up for months to come! Luckily, we’ve got the perfect products to help you enjoy the outdoors this summer while still staying comfortable.

One of our favorites is a wearable fan that will give you a cool blast of air no matter where you are! It’s just the right size to bring along in a large purse or beach bag, and the battery lasts for up to seven hours.

We’re also loving a new cooling backpack that will keep your favorite foods and drinks at a safe temperature for hours. This is perfect for adult beverages, snacks for the kids or anything else you need to keep cool while enjoying a day in the sun!

Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.

CORKCICLE BRANTLEY BACKPACK | $142

Perfect for keeping your things cold at the beach or the pool! Leak resistant food safe lining, high-performance insulation, 3 exterior pockets, and adjustable padded straps! It has enough space to carry 4 bottles of wine or 18 cans!
