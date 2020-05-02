For many families, this year has emphasized the importance of relationships and staying connected. With Mother’s Day around the corner, now is a perfect time to present the maternal figure in your life with a special gift to show her how much she means to you.
One of our favorites is the Peas in Your Pod necklace, handmade in the United States with precious metals and genuine freshwater pearls. Each pearl can represent children, grandchildren, friends or family.
Another favorite is the Ronaldo bracelet. This month, the special meaning inscribed on it is: ‘A mother holds her children’s hands for a while, and their hearts forever.”
Caroline & Co. is open for curbside service and online orders. The store is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. For more information, call 337-984-3263 or visit www.carolineandco.com.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful mothers in Acadiana!