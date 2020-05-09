Social distancing rules might still apply, but the kids and family in your house can get outside to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. In fact, experts agree that getting outdoors, staying active and being creative are great ways to relieve the stress of this time.
Chalk art has become one of the biggest trends, appearing on sidewalks and wooden fences all across the area. We’ve got the perfect kit to help you create beautiful, colorful illustrations!
There’s also a fun new game in town: bashminton, a combination of badminton and tennis. This will be perfect for the backyard or beach, and you’ll have tons of fun learning how to play!
