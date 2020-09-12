The changing of the seasons is the perfect time to change up your home décor as well.
The Hibiscus Glass Cobalt Blue Bud Vase is an elegant addition to any room. Multiple colors and sizes are available. The design makes it easy to create a simple floral arrangement with flowers from your garden. Change it up every couple of weeks for a refreshed look!
Always popular is the pelican planter that pays tribute to our Louisiana roots. This best-selling piece makes a statement indoors or outside!
Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.