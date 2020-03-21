While this is a time of uncertainty, Louisiana has a long history of its citizens coming together in a crisis, as our governor recently reminded everyone in a press conference. Whether times are good or uncertain, shopping locally is one way to support your local economy.
This week one of our Carte Blanche merchants is sharing what they’re doing to make shopping easier and safe for Acadiana customers.
From Caroline & Company:
We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty through the years, we are sincerely grateful for you! It is so important now more than ever to support local businesses, but the safety and health of our customers and staff is important to us. At this time, our doors are open during regular business hours, but we are extending our services to free shipping on all online orders, virtual personal shopping via FaceTime, free delivery in Lafayette and surrounding areas, and free curbside pickup.
We have lots of great unique items to help you get through this time, including creative play games for your children, books, and great home fragrance and cleaning products.
If there is anything that you see on our social media that is not on the website, just give us a call at 337.984.3263 and we would be more than happy to take care of it over the phone. Thank you again, we are so grateful!
AIR FORT | $49.95
The Air Fort is perfect for kids and families! Keeps the kids occupied indoors. Easy to set up and pick up. Just add air with a box fan! What kid (or even adult), doesn’t love forts?
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd. www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
A-Z JEWELRY MAKING KIT | $19
From A-Z this kit includes everything you need to make your own jewelry! Great for kids to be creative and design their own pieces!
