NOTE: This is the fourth installment of "Carte Blanche," a new feature that celebrates local businesses. Each week, we spotlight products sold at Acadiana shops and ask business owners a variety of questions.
At the bottom of this article, the owners of Bonjour, 7 Chics and Caroline & Company share their favorite things about summer. Enjoy!
Summer days are meant to be savored.
Whether you’re at the beach, in the pool or unwinding on the porch, this is a time meant for family, friends and making memories.
Luckily, the wonderful shops around Acadiana are loaded with gorgeous gear to celebrate the season.
From adorable children’s beachwear to every accessory under the sun, shop local, and look fabulous while having fun throughout the next few months.
Bonjour Gifts and Décor
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
PRODUCT: Earth Grace Artisan Jewelry
DESCRIPTION: Beautiful handmade, sterling silver and gold-filled bracelets, earrings and necklaces.
PRICE: $40 to $164
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
Caroline & Company
113 Arnould Blvd.
PRODUCT 1: Red White and Blue Kids’ Outfits
DESCRIPTION: From Memorial Day to Fourth of July and beyond, these festive pieces make big summer statements for the small ones in your bunch!
PRICE: One piece, $54; dress, $60
PRODUCT 2: Sand Spikers
DESCRIPTION: Fill these Sand Spikers with your favorite beverage, hit the beach, and say goodbye to spilled drinks. Available with custom vinyl to avoid mix-ups!
PRICE: $6.95; $14.95 with custom vinyl
7 Chics Boutique
201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
PRODUCT 1: Blenders Eyewear shades
DESCRIPTION: You can’t go wrong with these polarized Blenders Eyewear shades that work for any season.
PRICE: $50
PRODUCT 2: Wedge High Top Sneakers
DESCRIPTION: Kicks that add a pop of sass (and a couple inches) to any outfit!
PRICE: $49
Business owners share their favorite summer pastimes:
CHARLOTTE CRYER, CAROLINE & COMPANY: “Long summer days, a break from the school routine, and traveling with my family.”
JANET PEPPER RAY AND MARILYN PEPPER BRUNT, BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR: “We enjoy long summer days and sunsets on the lake, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends.”
NICOLE ANGERS, 7 CHICS BOUTIQUE: “Beach trips, fun in the sun, and swimming!”