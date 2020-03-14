Longer and warmer days are summoning people outside for fresh air. Often recently, it feels like Spring, no matter what the calendar says.
For adults, Spring conjures up memories of childhood Easters and anticipation of seeing their youngsters’ eyes light up at the discovery of colorful eggs and treats hidden in the grass. Easter traditionally is the time to introduce fresh spring colors into your wardrobe. Simple and classic styles, such as the soft pastel dress shown here, are perfect for the occasion. Some youngsters will be experiencing their first Easter egg hunt - a perfect photo opp for the family album. Make it picture-perfect with pink and blue onesies with tasteful Easter bunny motifs and individualized baskets for gathering eggs.
Whether you’re looking for something to wear or something to help make Easter memorable for children, locally owned retailers such as those who participate in Carte Blanche can help you find clothing and accessories well-suited for this special occasion.
LINEN SQUARE NECK DRESS | $98
Hop into Spring with comfortable linen from Koi.
Koi | 456A Heymann Blvd.
Facebook.com/Koi.lafayette.la | Instagram.com/Koi.lafayette | 337-237-5833
EASTER BASKETS | $33–$37
Monogramming and vinyl personalization available in store!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
EASTER BABY OUTFITS | $53 – $54
These precious Easter outfits would be perfect for Easter Sunday Mass right to the Easter Egg hunt!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263