Tropical islands and beaches hold a certain appeal even to those of us who enjoy Louisiana’s long summers and mild winters. Daydreaming of lazy days lounging by the beach is hard to resist. We can bring those fantasies alive with the right accessories – whether we’re thinking of fashion or tablescapes. Splash on some glittery sunscreen – you need sunscreen anyway, so why not have some fun with it? Grab a colorful waterproof tote suitable for the beach. Pull on some comfy duds, and what you’re wearing matches that summer day in the tropics in your daydreams and lifts your spirits.
How are you living out your tropical daydreams this summer? Send us you pictures, your favorite summertime looks and entertaining tips, so we can share them across Acadiana!
– Shari
A sassy yellow top that can transition from your summer staples to your fall must-haves!
RUFFLED SLEEVELESS TOP | $42
7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
These form-fitting dark wash Juldy Blue jeans are perfect to take your outfit from day to night!
SKINNY JEANS | $62
7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Settlers Trace Blvd. #2019
Kids love this glitter sunscreen! SPF 50+ keeps them protected from the sun without the fight!
PINK GLITTER SUNSCREEN | $19
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
Bogg bags are a best seller at Caroline & Co! This waterproof tote is washable, non-slip, and tip-proof. More colors and sizes available.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.