In Louisiana, we love to eat and summers offer plenty of tasty options. Fresh shrimp and crawfish abound. Farmers markets are brimming with fresh, local produce. Dress up the table with fresh flowers and enjoy!
How are you celebrating this summer? Send us your pictures, your favorite local looks,so we can share them across Acadiana!
- Shari
CYPRESS GROVE OVAL SERVING DISH | $99
Make this beautiful large dish your centerpiece, a catch all dish, or stand it up for unique decor!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
THE FROGMORE SHRIMP CLEANER | $31
The first of its kind shrimp cleaner peels, deveins, and butterflies shrimp all in one single smooth motion.
