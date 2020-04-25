The weather is heating up and that means it’s time to start thinking about new items to add to your little one’s summer wardrobe.
Little eyes are especially sensitive, so make sure to always protect them with sunglasses that have 100 percent UV protection. We have new ones from Babiators that are soft, colorful and tough enough to handle whatever your baby or toddler has to offer!
These days, many companies make baby and toddler swimwear with special fabric for sun protection for their sensitive skin. New sets from Ruffle Butts come with striped tops and solid bottoms, so your baby will always look cool at the pool!
We’ll probably still be practicing some form of social distancing, but if you have your own pool or even just set up a play area in the backyard, you and your family can still enjoy the season!
