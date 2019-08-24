Freshmen are settling into the dorms - anticipating their first week of classes. Fall is around the corner. Traditionalists pack away their white clothing while others boldly set aside convention. Football season is nearing, and the anticipation builds as people look forward to Game Day social gatherings and stadiums full of excited fans. Acadiana businesses have services and products available that are perfect for the season. We want to be ready to entertain friends gathered to watch football broadcasts. While Louisiana weather can be unpredictable, we want to be ready to greet rainy days with style. A tote that can carry everything we need and keep it dry too is a must. And, who can resist making a statement with handcrafted jewelry?
Feel free to share your tips for enjoying the seasonal transition with Carte Blanche, and we’ll spread it across Louisiana.
MIMOSA HANDCRAFTED PELICAN EARRINGS | $65
Handmade in South Louisiana, these statement earrings are a customer favorite. Check out Caroline & Company's wide collection of Mimosa Handcrafted Jewelry.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
ANNABEL INGALL SPORTY SPICETOTE | $145
Fit everything you need and more in this amazing neoprene bag. Water and weather resistant, immense physical toughness, and flexible over a wide temperature range. Available in white, cobalt, lilac, charcoal, tangerine, blush, baby blue, military, and mushroom.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
RED TOP | $36
This high neck ruffle blouse can easily transition from day to night.
7 CHICS BOUTIQUE
201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
FLAIR JEANS | $82
These high waist super flair jeans below are a perfect addition to your fall wardrobe!
7 CHICS BOUTIQUE
201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019
RAINCAPERS | $69-$74
Soft, Lightweight, Waterproof, Reversible, and folds up in a compact travel bag! Available in your favorite Team Colors or beautiful, NEW Fine Art Collection.
BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
GAME DAY BOXES | $42-$80
Kick off the season right with GAME DAY BOXES from Graze Acadiana! These will surely score big whether you’re joining friends or just hanging out at home to cheer on your favorite team!
Boxes will include but not limited to:
- 3-4 cheeses
- 2-3 meats
- Pepper jelly or stone-ground mustard
- Cornichons
- Fresh fruits & dried fruits
- 2-3 different varieties of nuts
- Game Day chocolate bark
Please note these boxes are catered to those that like a little more kick/spice on their plate.
GRAZE ACADIANA
1507-B Kaliste Saloom Road
Facebook.com/grazeacadianalove/