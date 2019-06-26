Summer is going strong – and local shops are diving right in!

Take advantage of the long days and lazy nights by looking good and celebrating in style. Stores are loaded with clothing, accessories and all the gear you need to make this season the best yet.

How are you celebrating summer this year? Send us your pictures, sporting your favorite local looks, so we can share them across Acadiana!

Caroline & Company

113 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette

June 23 Caroline cork.jpeg

An insulated backpack will keep your summer drinks cool.

Corkcicle Insulated Backpack

This insulated backpack is a stylish way to keep all your summer refreshments ice cold!

$130

Babiators Sunglasses

Who says kids can’t look cool on the beach? These Babiators promote sun safety in a very stylish way!

$39

June 23 Caroline glasses.jpeg

Babiators Sunglasses are a stylish summer staple.

www.carolineandco.com

Bonjour Gifts and Décor

124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard

June 23 Bonjour.jpg

Caspari napkins can add the perfect touch to your 4th of July celebration!

Caspari Napkins

God Bless America! Caspari napkins can add the perfect touch to your 4th of July celebration! Bonjour Gifts and Decor has great Independence Day gifts and accessories!

PRICE: $5 to $8

www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor

www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor

7 Chics Boutique

June 23 Chics 2.jpg

This classy and chic cut-out jumpsuit is perfect for an evening wedding.

201 Settlers Trace Blvd. #2019, Lafayette

Halter Cut-Out Jumpsuit

This classy and chic cut-out jumpsuit is perfect for an evening wedding.

$49

June 23 Chics 1.jpg

This white dress is a fabulous choice for any summer occasion.

Sleeveless Lace Dress

This white dress is a fabulous choice for any summer occasion.

$62

Facebook.com/7Chics

Instagram.com/7ChicsBoutique

View comments