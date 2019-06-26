Summer is going strong – and local shops are diving right in!
Take advantage of the long days and lazy nights by looking good and celebrating in style. Stores are loaded with clothing, accessories and all the gear you need to make this season the best yet.
How are you celebrating summer this year? Send us your pictures, sporting your favorite local looks, so we can share them across Acadiana!
Caroline & Company
113 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette
Corkcicle Insulated Backpack
This insulated backpack is a stylish way to keep all your summer refreshments ice cold!
$130
Babiators Sunglasses
Who says kids can’t look cool on the beach? These Babiators promote sun safety in a very stylish way!
$39
Bonjour Gifts and Décor
124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard
Caspari Napkins
God Bless America! Caspari napkins can add the perfect touch to your 4th of July celebration! Bonjour Gifts and Decor has great Independence Day gifts and accessories!
PRICE: $5 to $8
www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor
7 Chics Boutique
201 Settlers Trace Blvd. #2019, Lafayette
Halter Cut-Out Jumpsuit
This classy and chic cut-out jumpsuit is perfect for an evening wedding.
$49
Sleeveless Lace Dress
This white dress is a fabulous choice for any summer occasion.
$62