prayerearrings

Power of Prayer Earrings - was $62 now $51 - The Ronaldo Collector's Club Item of the Month. The absolute Power of Prayer is undeniable. Through prayer, our hearts are filled with joy, our burdens lifted, and our faith strengthened. 

Many of us are looking for small ways to jazz up our wardrobes. Even if we’re only venturing on a short outing, adding a bit of pizzazz can put a bounce in our step. Luckily, we’ve got the perfect elements to add to any summer outfit.

The O-Ring Keychain is both fashionable and functional. This measures almost four inches in diameter, so it can slide on your wrist for a hands-free experience. It’s perfect for the beach, pool, errands or anywhere else.

We also have the Ronaldo Collector’s Club Item of the Month: Power of Prayer earrings. Many are relying on their faith more than ever. These earrings are a beautiful and classy addition to any ensemble!

Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.

okeychain

O-Ring Keychain - $28 Function meets fashion in the Big-O Key Ring now in easy to care for silicone! Take your Big-O to the beach, pool, give it to your kids, you won't need to worry about it. The large 3.75" diameter means the Big O can fit on the wrist for a truly hands free experience.  
View comments