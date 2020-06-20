Many of us are looking for small ways to jazz up our wardrobes. Even if we’re only venturing on a short outing, adding a bit of pizzazz can put a bounce in our step. Luckily, we’ve got the perfect elements to add to any summer outfit.
The O-Ring Keychain is both fashionable and functional. This measures almost four inches in diameter, so it can slide on your wrist for a hands-free experience. It’s perfect for the beach, pool, errands or anywhere else.
We also have the Ronaldo Collector’s Club Item of the Month: Power of Prayer earrings. Many are relying on their faith more than ever. These earrings are a beautiful and classy addition to any ensemble!
Caroline & Co. is located at 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. In-store shopping, curbside pickup and online ordering is available. For more information, visit www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263.