Staying comfortable poses its own special challenges in the summertime. Lightweight, cool and breezy fabrics make a difference. And, for moms and dads with infants, super soft material that babies love and bibs that are easy are big pluses.

How are you staying comfortable this summer? Send us your pictures, sporting your favorite local looks, so we can share them across Acadiana!

- Shari

RED WOVEN SILKY ROMPER

RED WOVEN SILKY ROMPER | $46

7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Se t t l e rs Tr a ce Blvd., #2019

Facebook.com/7Chics

Instagram.com/7ChicsBoutique

This super cute silky romper is cool and breezy – perfect for summer days!

Denim dress

DENIM DRESS | $44

7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019

Facebook.com/7Chics

Instagram.com/7ChicsBoutique

This lightweight denim dress with pockets is perfect for a hot Louisiana summer day! Shop today for your summer/vacation wear.

KICKEE PANTS PINATA RUFFLE

KICKEE PANTS PINATA RUFFLE

COVERALL | $39

CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnou l d Blvd.

www.carolineandco.com

Super soft material moms and babies love!

GRAPHIC SILICONE BIB BY BELLA TUNO

GRAPHIC SILICONE BIB BY BELLA TUNO | $14

CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnou l d Blvd.

www.carolineandco.com

Catch all the mess with this easy to clean bib! Bella Tuno donates a meal to a child in need with every item sold.

TOUCH SCREEN CROSS-BODY PURSES

TOUCH SCREEN CROSS-BODY PURSES | $29-$46

BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR

124 North Morgan Ave ., Broussard

www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor

www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor

Touch Screen Cross-body Purses are perfect for traveling, shopping, etc... anytime you need to be hands free! Easy access to your phone allows you to talk, text, email and scroll social media without taking your phone out of your purse. Several styles and colors to choose from.

