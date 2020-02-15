Throughout Acadiana, the calendar is packed full of Mardi Gras happenings!
The first recorded Mardi Gras parade in Lafayette was in 1869. In 1897, the first King Attakapas was crowned and the first organized parade was held. It’s a tradition that still thrives today. Another tradition, the Courir de Mardi Gras, dating back to the earliest days of the area’s settlement, thrives in rural areas where bands of masked and costumed horseback riders roam the countryside “begging” for gumbo ingredients.
A Mardi Gras theme is appropriate for nearly any social gathering during Carnival season, whether you’re gathering before or after a parade or just because. Graze Acadiana can ease the stress of entertaining with festive platters for any size of gathering.
Locally owned retail shops, such as Caroline & Company, understand local customs and can help you find Mardi Gras themed items for serving wine and hors d’oeuvres to your guests.
MARDI GRAS BOXES | BOXES $42-$120; PLATTERS $194 - $280
Graze Acadiana offers boxes and platters of prepared food that are perfect pairing for parades, parties, & all things Mardi Gras. Your “Krewe” will be thrilled to share these delicious spreads with you!
GRAZE ACADIANA | 1507-B Kaliste Saloom Road
MARDI GRAS PLATTER | $35
This festive platter is the perfect serving tray for King Cake or any other snack you are serving this Mardi Gras season.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
INSULATED STEMLESS WINEGLASS | $32
This Mardi Gras themed wine glass is just what you need on the parade route! This cup is dishwasher safe and holds 14 oz. Professional grade stainless steel keeps things cold for up to 9 hours and hot up to 3 hours.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
