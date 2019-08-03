Louisiana’s warm climate can serve up too much of a good thing. We love summer, but we’ve had enough of sweltering days. Meanwhile, fall doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 23. Do you need some new tricks for chilling out in August? The swimming pool is still an option, of course. Room fans can boost the circulation of air conditioner cooled air. Acadiana merchants offer some portable cooling ideas. If you tire of having the ice melt in your lemonade before you drink it, consider an insulated stainless steel pitcher that keeps cold drinks cold. Slip an ice pack in an IcyBag and it’ll keep anything you need to carry with you safe from the heat.
What are you doing to chill out this August? Send us your pictures, your favorite fashions, so we can share them across Acadiana!
ROSE GOLD INSULATED STAINLESS STEEL PITCHER | $44
BPA free, Keeps drinks hot or cold for hours
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
ICYBAGS | $17
Keeps contents cool when it’s hot outside. No more melted, messy, or piping hot cosmetics, creams/lotions, medications, skin care products, snacks, and sun protection products.
