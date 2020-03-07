There’s no place like home, so why not celebrate it! The owners and staff of locally owned retail shops understand the sense of place that is so vital to feeling at home where you are.
Today’s Carte Blanche features some items that say Louisiana or Lafayette in special ways. These are great to make a statement in your home or to give as a present for a friend who has or is moving away. These items would be great for the visitor who wants to carry away something that evokes fond memories of south Louisiana.
Maybe some haven’t thought about it, but many of the most noted flowers, fruits and vegetables found in the Pelican state have their own unique bouquet. The Homesick Louisiana Candle blends the scents of magnolia, country jasmine, sweet potato and citrus with salty notes sure to evoke memories of Louisiana wherever you are.
A one-of-a-kind burnt wooden map of Lafayette is sure to be a conversation starter for a trip down memory lane about where you and your guests live now or lived as children, where you went to school, favorite places and more.
Shopping locally can lead to wonderful finds you won t find elsewhere!
HOMESICK LOUISIANA CANDLE | $29
This candle would makeagreat gift for someone who has moved away to help them remember home!
The scent is a southern bouquet of magnolia, honeysuckle, and country jasmine balanced with salty scents of the the Pelican state and notes of Louisiana sweet potato and light citrus.
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.
www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
LAFAYETTE, LA ENGRAVED MAP | $37 - $70
100% American made home décor artwork. These one-of-a-kind burnt wooden maps uniquely designed using high-quality exterior paint and natural, untreated pine wood to make each piece as undoubtedly unique as the maps themselves.
