With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the countdown begins for finding the right way to say “I love you” with a gift to that someone special in your life. If you’re searching for ideas, consider shopping at Acadiana ownedand-operated retail shops where your purchase supports the local economy and salespeople understand Acadiana’s unique heritage and local trends.
This week in Carte Blanche, Caroline & Company and Koi at the Oil Center offer some great gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. Jewelry always is a popular gift. Both jewelry lines pictured here, Mignon Faget at Koi and Mimosa Handcrafted at Caroline & Company, are Louisiana products.
Original heart-themed canvas art from BJ Meeks at Caroline & Company offers a lasting statement that can be displayed in any room of the home year-round.
BJ WEEKS SQUARE CANVAS ART | $40 – $51
These stand up canvases are a great reminder to a loved one that you are keeping them close to your heart!
CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd. www.carolineandco.com | 337-984-3263
MIGNON FAGET HALO BRACELETS | $65-$140
Mignon Faget Halo bracelets are a wonderful gift for any occasion.
Koi | 456A Heymann Blvd.
Facebook.com/Koi.lafayette.la|Instagram.com/Koi.lafayette
337-237-5833
MIMOSA HANDCRAFTED BRACELETS | $65
Mimosa Handcrafted is handmade jewelry made in Louisiana. These Valentine’s Day pieces would make a great gift for your special someone!