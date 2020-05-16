Temperatures are rising, which means summer is just about here. As officials continue to ease restrictions, more backyards and swimming pools will bustle with warm weather activities. Public places, like beaches and parks, are also starting to open for the whole family to enjoy.
No matter your activity, it’s important to stay hydrated. We’ve got Ice Mule coolers that are so effective, they can keep a block of ice solid for 24 hours. These are perfect for a day outdoors, whether you’re hiking, biking or just relaxing.
Also in stock are kids’ goggles that won’t tangle, fog up or pull your hair. These are sturdy enough to hold up to the wear and tear of a whole day at the pool!
Both products are available at Caroline & Company, 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100. Order online at www.carolineandco.com or call 337-984-3263 to place your order.