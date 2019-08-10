Ready or not, Acadiana school children are headed back to school! There’s a lot to be excited about – seeing familiar faces again, meeting new friends. It’s time for a new routine – new teachers, new subjects, maybe even a new school!

Acadiana merchants are ready to help you with finding fresh new fashion looks for school days and afterschool activities. Stylish accessories such as backpacks and lunch bags are both functional and fun. Or celebrate with a school-themed flag!

How are you making the best of going back to school? Send us pictures of your favorite local finds, so we can share them across Acadiana!

Carte Blanche 081119 lunchbox

CORKCICLE LUNCHBOX | $43

CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould Blvd.

www.carolineandco.com

Made to keep contents cold for hours, it insulates your favorite food, on-the-go, wherever you go. Impress coworkers, classmates or the chow down crowd with the sleek, modular Corkcicle Lunchbox.

Carte Blanche 081119 backpack

JON HART BACKPACK | $163

CAROLINE & COMPANY | 113 Arnould d Blvd.

www.carolineandco.com

Great for books or travel. Heat Stamp monogram available upon request. Padded adjustable shoulder straps, interior and exterior zippered pockets, reinforced leather corners.

Carte Blanche 081119 cropped sweater

CROPPED SWEATER | $52

7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019

Facebook.com/7Chics

Instagram.com/7ChicsBoutique

Get game day ready with this perfect one-size-fits-all striped sweater.

Carte Blanche 081119 tie shorts

FRONT TIE TAUPE SHORTS | $36

7 CHICS BOUTIQUE | 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., #2019

Facebook.com/7Chics

Instagram.com/7ChicsBoutique

Pair these shorts with your favorite tank or knit sweater. Perfect shorts for fall!

Carte Blanche 081119 school home flag

REUSABLE CHALK BOARD FLAG | $17

BONJOUR GIFTS AND DÉCOR

124 North Morgan Ave., Broussard

www.facebook.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor

www.instagram.com/bonjourgiftsanddecor

Commemorate the “First Day of School” with this Double-Sided AND Reusable Chalk Board Flag!

For more information about participating in “Carte Blanche,” email sputerman@theadvocate.com

