I think all parents have gained a new appreciation for teachers over the last few weeks! We’ve always known that teachers are dedicated and hard-working, but I think it’s safe to say most of us didn’t know just how much goes into educating our little ones every day.
But now that many of us are homeschooling our children, guided by teacher-created lesson plans, or assisting with virtual classes, we are getting an up-close look at the lives of educators. Lesson plans, instruction, activities, discipline – I don’t know how they do it!
I created this martini in honor of teachers and all the hard work they do. We appreciate you all so much!
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 7 min
Ingredients
1/2 cup organic apple cider
3 oz bourbon
1 oz simple syrup
Apple slice for garnish
Directions
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into martini glass. Garnish with an apple slice and enjoy!
Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook @CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas.