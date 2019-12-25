Have you ever wondered what to do with all the leftover candy canes after Christmas? Well, this is your simple solution. Make a large batch of peppermint bark and gift it to friends and guests during New Year’s Eve festivities!
You will no longer have a surplus of candy canes on your hands, and your friends will have perfectly presented homemade treats.
I absolutely love peppermint bark because it is so easy to prepare, and it is such a fun activity to do with kids! This recipe can be adjusted to use milk or dark chocolate as well, but I prefer the white chocolate because it more closely resembles a candy cane.
Peppermint Bark
Ingredients
2 cups white melting chocolate
12 standard sized candy canes
1 tsp peppermint oil
Directions
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Using a rolling pin or meat tenderizer, pound candy canes until small chunks form. Set aside.
In a double broiler, melt chocolate slowly. Add peppermint oil. Remove from heat.
Fold in candy pieces and pour evenly onto parchment paper. Chill in refrigerator for at least 45 minutes.
Break into size and shape varied pieces and serve.