This is perhaps one of the most time saving recipes that I have in my arsenal. This is a go-to recipe that never fails. You can prepare a couple of healthy sides in no time, and it pairs perfectly with any protein.
I have used this recipe on a regular basis, by alternating different vegetables. The tiny roasting potatoes are always a hit, because they can be eaten alone, or smashed, with a dollop of sour cream. Asparagus are also a classic because they pair well with steak, salmon, and even chicken.
A few other alternatives that I have used are zucchini, broccolini, Brussels sprouts, yellow squash, eggplant, tomatoes, and even fresh peppers! The options are endless, so pick your favorite veggies and try them here!
Servings: 4
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 25 min
Ingredients
2 cups tiny roasting potatoes
2 bundles asparagus
1/4 cup sliced white onion
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt
Crushed black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Wash and dry vegetables.
Place vegetables evenly on a lined baking sheet. Coat generously with olive oil, sea salt, and black pepper. Shake pan so that the oil and seasoning covers vegetables evenly.
Place in center oven rack for 15 minutes. Flip and bake an additional 10 minutes.
Serve with your favorite protein and enjoy!
RECIPE BY IMANI GUILLORY, ALSO KNOWN AS CAJUN MAMA. FOLLOW IMANI ON FACEBOOK@CAJUNMAMALOUISIANA FOR MORE RECIPES AND FUN FOOD IDEAS