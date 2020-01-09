I spent the New Year in Houston and went out for a lovely New Year’s Day Brunch with my family. The usual groups were out and about that day: the twentysomethings who are gulping mimosas to nurse their morning hangovers, the girlfriends who are sipping Sauvignon Blanc and recapping the events from the night before, the parents with young children just excited to be out of the house!
The brunch was delicious and offered specialty drinks just for the day, which included a lot of hydration and probiotic based cocktails. It was a cute spin on the holiday and how customers are likely to need to “feel better” that morning.
Although we stuck to the traditional Champagne, the menu inspired me to make a nonalcoholic probiotic drink at home. This recipe is robust and delicious! The color is beautiful, and kids actually like it because of the smoothie-like texture.
Blueberry Ginger Probiotics
Ingredients
8 oz Organic Goodbelly Probiotics (blueberry)
4 oz Live! Soda with Probiotics (ginger)
2 oz Gingerbeer
Blueberries for garnish
Directions
In a shaker with ice, add all ingredients and stir well. Do not shake!
Strain into glass and enjoy with blueberries.
Notes
For those of legal drinking age who would like to add alcohol, I would suggest adding 2 oz of coconut rum. It will add a light tropical tone to the drink!