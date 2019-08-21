I absolutely love avocado toast! The creaminess of the avocado with the crunchiness of the toast is a texture combination to die for! However, my little one does not share my sentiments!
My son takes after his grandpa and does not like avocado at all. So, when I prepare avocado toast for breakfast, I simply prepare his plate without it. Sometimes I will add a slice of grilled tomato, or a slice of Canadian bacon instead.
However, this time, I simply added grilled ham, a soft fried egg, shaved Parmesan cheese, and dried herbs. The simple ingredients created a wonderful flavor combination. The best part is, this breakfast can be ready in five minutes! Perfect for these back to school mornings!
Easy Breakfast Toast
Servings: 2
Cook Time: 5 min
Ingredients
2 slices of 21 grain bread
2 slices of deli ham
2 large eggs
1/8 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
Roasted red pepper flakes
Dried Italian herbs
Dried Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
Toast slices of bread in countertop toaster for 2 minutes.
In a skillet with a pat of butter, fry ham until browned on both sides. Set aside.
In the same skillet, add more butter on medium-high heat and fry each egg for about two minutes on each side, allowing the yolk to remain runny. Generously sprinkle Cajun seasoning onto eggs.
Place ham on top of toast and egg on top of ham. Sprinkle shaved Parmesan, roasted red pepper flakes, and Italian seasoning for garnish.
Serve and enjoy!