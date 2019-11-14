Apple season is upon us and the holidays are just a stone’s throw away. I love to integrate seasonal produce in my beverages throughout the year and this Cherry Apple Mocktail is no different.
The tangy green apples and the sweet maraschino cherries make a perfect pair in this delicious beverage! The effervescent texture is also light and refreshing!
For adults, we can customize this recipe by adding an ounce of apple vodka or substituting the sparkling apple cider for a crisp champagne. Whether you prefer the cocktail or the mocktail, your taste buds are sure to thank you!
Cherry Apple Mocktail
Ingredients
8 oz sparkling apple cider
1/2 oz maraschino cherry juice
1 sugar cube
Green apple slice to be enjoyed in-between sips
Directions
In a shaker with ice, combine sparkling cider and cherry juice. Stir.
Strain into glass and add sugar cube. Garnish with slice of green apple and enjoy together.