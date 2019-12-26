This recipe is inspired by my love of cranberries. They are such a versatile little fruit; they can be used in cooking, decorating, and even beverage making!
This recipe is super simple, and its level of sweetness can be easily adjusted. This comes in handy, especially when entertaining guests.
My favorite part of this drink is its beautiful green color. The contrast with the red cranberries and white Champagne bubbles reminds me of a winter wonderland year-round!
As usual, this beverage can easily be turned into a Mocktail! In this case, omit the Champagne and substitute the vodka for club soda, which will still give this now non-alcoholic beverage a layer of effervescence!
Cranberry Appletini
Ingredients
2 oz sour apple pucker
2 oz cranberry juice
2 oz apple vodka
1/2 oz simple syrup
Champagne floater
Cranberries for garnish
Directions
In a shaker with ice, add sour apple pucker, cranberry juice, vodka, and simple syrup. Shake vigorously.
Strain into frozen martini glass with cranberries at the bottom. Top with a Champagne floater and serve immediately.