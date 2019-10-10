Coffee Milk Martini

My friends always tease me and say that I like “a little coffee in my milk,” instead of the other way around. I do love a very sweet, very light brown coffee. It’s not for everyone, but when I turn it into a martini, everyone likes it!

For this martini, the trick is to make and refrigerate your coffee milk beforehand. This allows for a more robust fusion of flavors.

The great thing about this martini, is that the coffee gives you a little boost while the alcohol gives you a little kick. This is my go-to cocktail when hosting those early morning tailgating parties! One of these with a little breakfast sandwich is the perfect start to a long game day!

Geaux Cajuns!

Servings: 12

Prep Time: 5 min

Ingredients

1 gallon cold coffee milk

1 bottle RumChata, chilled

1 cup chocolate syrup (optional)

Directions

Pour all ingredients into a pitcher and stir until combined.

Pour individually into martini glass, or in your favorite game day cup over ice.

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

