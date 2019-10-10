My friends always tease me and say that I like “a little coffee in my milk,” instead of the other way around. I do love a very sweet, very light brown coffee. It’s not for everyone, but when I turn it into a martini, everyone likes it!
For this martini, the trick is to make and refrigerate your coffee milk beforehand. This allows for a more robust fusion of flavors.
The great thing about this martini, is that the coffee gives you a little boost while the alcohol gives you a little kick. This is my go-to cocktail when hosting those early morning tailgating parties! One of these with a little breakfast sandwich is the perfect start to a long game day!
Geaux Cajuns!
Servings: 12
Prep Time: 5 min
Ingredients
1 gallon cold coffee milk
1 bottle RumChata, chilled
1 cup chocolate syrup (optional)
Directions
Pour all ingredients into a pitcher and stir until combined.
Pour individually into martini glass, or in your favorite game day cup over ice.