This recipe is one of my all-time favorites because it is so quick and easy to prepare! Aside from the boiling of the pasta, there is no additional stovetop cooking. The rest is simply mixing and enjoying.
This is a great dish for vegetarians and meat eaters alike. I like to serve it as a side dish, along with a light entree. The noodles are quite filling, so it can also be served as a main dish in the right setting.
I prefer to use mayonnaise in my shrimp salad, but when counting calories, I use low-fat Greek yogurt. This dish is an overall healthy and hearty dish that takes only ten minutes to prepare!
Easy Shrimp Salad
Ingredients
1 lb large cocktail shrimp
4 cups cooked rotini
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup celery, chopped
1/2 cup red onion, chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette
1 tbsp dill weed
Sea salt
Cracked black pepper
Directions
Add rotini, mayonnaise, olive oil, lemon juice, and vinaigrette into a large mixing bowl. Stir well.
Fold in shrimp. Add remaining ingredients and stir generously. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.