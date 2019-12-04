This is one of my all-time most requested recipes! This recipe is healthy, hearty, and has a beautiful presentation.
With just a few simple ingredients, you can impress your guests with a restaurant quality dish and have them asking for more! I find that that little ones also love the pineapple boat because it’s a fun and new way for them to enjoy their meal!
This recipe is versatile, as you can substitute shrimp, beef, or pork for the chicken and still maintain its robust flavor. You can also substitute the white rice for brown rice if you prefer.
Don’t forget to enjoy the pineapple rinds that are removed! Adults can place them in Tupperware with about a half bottle of coconut rum, overnight. You'll have tropical pineapple shots ready for the next celebration!
Brown Sugar & Honey Glazed Chili Chicken in Pineapple Bowls
Ingredients:
Cajun Trinity (chopped onion, bell pepper, and celery)
One pineapple
6 boneless chicken thighs
Rice
Soy sauce
Honey
Brown sugar
Chopped yellow onion
Chili powder
Beer (I used Abita Amber)
Seasoning blend (Tony Cachere’s or Slap Ya Mama)
Directions:
Place Cajun Trinity, seasoned chicken thighs, a few splashes of soy sauce, a generous amount of honey, and about a half bottle of beer in a slow cooker on low for 6 hrs or high for 3 hrs. (Stir ingredients about halfway through, and add more soy sauce, honey AND a lot of brown sugar).
In the meantime, cook your rice and have it ready. Also cut your pineapple in half, lengthwise, and remove enough of the insides to create a little bowl.
In a stovetop wok (or skillet) on high heat, brown the chopped yellow onion with butter.
Remove chicken mixture from slow cooker and add to wok.
Sprinkle a little flour (for sauce to thicken). Stir constantly for about 5 min, adding honey, soy, and chili powder as needed.
Place rice into pineapple bowls. Pour chicken mixture on top.
Enjoy!