It has been well over a month, and I am still eating my son’s Halloween candy. Every night, after he falls asleep, I reach into the candy bucket that is on top of the refrigerator and pick my candy of choice.
Of course, by now the chocolates are long gone. I’m left with the bottom of the bucket random candies and tangy things. Without hesitation, I decided to utilize some candy in a Champagne cocktail.
A traditional Champagne cocktail contains Champagne, bitters, and a sugar cube. In place of the sugar cube, I used Nerds candy instead. By letting them soak in the bitters for a couple of minutes before drinking, it allows the sweetness to seep easily into the Champagne!
This is a fun way to liven up the same candy routine, and you get to eat the candy after drinking the cocktail. It’s a win-win!
Candy Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients
8 oz Champagne
2-3 drops bitters
1 oz Nerds candy
Optional strawberry for garnish
Directions
In a Champagne flute, add Nerds candy and bitters. Allow them to soak for 2-4 minutes.
Top with French Champagne and garnish with a strawberry or citrus twist.